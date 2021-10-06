Headless, 12-foot statue found in the middle of Colorado road

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado sheriff’s office is investigating after a 12-foot statue missing its head and arms was found in the middle of a road.

“Imagine driving down the road at 2 a.m. and find a 12-foot statue missing its head and arms in the middle of the road. That is exactly what our reporting party saw. You never know what you’ll see during Halloween month,” a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Deputies were called to a traffic hazard in Parker, roughly 25 miles southeast of Denver, around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The statue was stolen from a home sometime during the night, according to the sheriff’s office. The statue was found missing its head and one of its arms.

Here’s what the statue is supposed to look like:

Statue found without head in Douglas County. Credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said the family who owns the statue told the sheriff’s office they paid a lot for it and their 12- and 14-year-old kids are very upset and disappointed that someone took it and removed some of its parts.

“By the way, just so you have an idea how big this statue is, look at the photo of it with Deputy Stahl standing right next to it,” shared the sheriff’s office.

Statue found in the middle of the road. Credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

“Deputy Stahl is smiling now that it is daylight, but we are not sure there were that many smiles when our deputies came across the statue in the middle of the night…without its head.”