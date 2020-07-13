Heinz kit turns ketchup, mayo into frozen treats

(CNN) – Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and ketchup? Your Neapolitan treat could get a new twist if you are brave enough.
Heinz launched “Do-It-Yourself” ice cream kits in Britain this month.
The condiment-flavored cold treats coincide with National Ice Cream Month in the UK.
For about $17, the kit provides everything needed to whip up the frozen dessert — sauce, recipe card and scooper. The only thing not included is the milk. The company suggests you let all the ingredients chill in your refrigerator for at least an hour before starting.
The flavor options include ketchup, mayonnaise, BBQ sauce and salad cream — although ketchup is currently sold out.
You will have to stick with Rocky Road and cookie dough in the U.S., since Heinz does not plan to sell the kits in America. The recipes can be found on the company’s UK website.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Body found at Lake Piru, where officials believe actress Naya Rivera drowned
- 13-year-old shoots younger brother in head after game of ‘cops and robbers’
- Raleigh man killed in shooting at Burlington apartment complex
- 1-year-old in stroller shot dead during cookout outside playground
- 2 bodies removed from Youngsville apartment where neighbor reported screams, glass shattering
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now