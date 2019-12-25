Helping Hand Mission provides meals for up to 700 on Christmas in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Households across central North Carolina celebrated Christmas with dinner, presents and family.

Yet, some needed help this season, and the Helping Hand Mission stepped in to provide it.

Sylvia Wiggins, director of the Helping Hand Mission, was commanding the kitchen on Christmas Day.

“This is their home away from home. We welcome them,” said Wiggins.

The Helping Hand Mission offered a home-cooked meal for the less fortunate.

Along with the meal, volunteers also had gifts and items for families.

“I look forward to this more than I do presents for myself,” said volunteer Dorcas Pearsall.

About 600 to 700 people attend the annual event. They said it brightens their holidays.

“Everybody can’t buy Christmas gifts, everybody can’t be together on Christmas, but being here makes it special,” said attendee Catina Blue.

Blue said it’s also nice the Helping Hand Mission opens its doors both Christmas Eve and on Christmas.

“It means a lot to me because you get all the servings as if you were at home cooking a meal. Everyone doesn’t have a home to cook a meal,” said Blue.

Organizers also did food deliveries for people staying in hotels.

Wiggins said spreading joy is a gift anyone can offer.

“We need to quietly bless people and gently bless people because we don’t know what point a person is at in their life,” said Wiggins.

