Here’s where to get freebies and deals for National Taco Day on Monday

(WGHP/WNCN) — National Taco Day is Monday and many restaurants around the country are offering discounts as well as freebies.
Here’s a list of freebies and deals you can find in our area, courtesy of Offers.com:
- Chronic Tacos: On Oct. 4, buy a drink, get a FREE taco. That’s the way they do it at Chronic Tacos. Yep. Just purchase a regular Coca-Cola fountain drink in-store, at a participating Chronic Tacos location, and receive a FREE taco. Quick note: This offer includes Chicken, Carnitas, Al Pastor and veggie tacos only.
- Chuy’s: Here’s the deal: Purchase any entrée at Chuy’s and, for just $1, they’ll toss in your choice of either a Crispy or Soft, Ground Beef Taco. And because they get a little confused about their holidays over at Chuy’s, you’ll also be able to talk them into adding a tequila floater to your margarita for just $1. Who needs a National Margarita Day when National Taco Day takes such good care of us?
- GoPuff: Load up on regular-priced Old El Paso products from GoPuff to celebrate National Taco Day. On Oct. 4, get 25% off all Old El Paso products, including tacos, salsa, shredded cheese and maybe some guac. You can expect your taco care package to arrive in around 30 minutes, for a flat fee of $1.95.
- On the Border: On the Border is serving up endless tacos to celebrate National Taco Day. Guests can choose from crispy or soft, chicken tinga or seasoned ground beef, and the meals start at $10.99. The offer is only available on Monday.
- Taco Bell: In honor of National Taco Day, place a Taco Bell order of $15 or more on GrubHub and get $5 off.
- Tijuana Flats: On Monday, Tijuana Flats rewards members can celebrate National Taco Day with a free taco with any purchase of $2 or more. Guests must use the in-app offer to redeem. The offer is not available through third-party delivery services and is not valid with any other offer or promotion.