Hidden Valley suggests new ranch flavor for Pop-Tarts

A proposed new flavor of Pop-Tarts is could be good..or bad, depending on what you’re into.
Hidden Valley Ranch tweeted a picture, showing a box of ranch-flavored Pop-Tarts.
Pop-Tarts quickly replied:
The tweets went viral, with other users weighing in, agreeing that ranch doesn’t belong in Pop-Tarts.
