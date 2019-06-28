Hidden Valley suggests new ranch flavor for Pop-Tarts

Breaking News
A proposed new flavor of Pop-Tarts is could be good..or bad, depending on what you’re into.

Hidden Valley Ranch tweeted a picture, showing a box of ranch-flavored Pop-Tarts.

Pop-Tarts quickly replied:

The tweets went viral, with other users weighing in, agreeing that ranch doesn’t belong in Pop-Tarts.

