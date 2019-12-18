Holiday shipping deadlines: When to order last-minute gifts

FILE- In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo a UPS driver prepares to deliver packages. UPS said Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, that it expects to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers and pay them more to handle the avalanche of packages shipped between Thanksgiving and Christmas. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) — Time is running out to get holiday packages delivered in time for Christmas.

Below are the dates you need to keep in mind if you’re using UPS, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service or Amazon to send gifts:

FedEx

Monday, Dec. 16 was the last day for Ground and home delivery.

Friday, Dec. 20 is the last day for two-day shipping.

Amazon

Wednesday, Dec. 18 is the last day to order items eligible for Standard Shipping, which is free for Prime members.

Dec. 22 is the last day to order free for Prime members on millions of items.

UPS

Three-day shipping is available until Dec. 19.

Two-day air is available until Dec. 20.

The deadline for next-day air is Dec. 23.

USPS

The deadline for First-Class Mail is Dec. 20.

The deadline for Priority Mail for most states is Dec. 21.

