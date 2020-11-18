Home Alone-themed Airbnb available for the holidays in Texas

DALLAS (CBS NEWSPATH) – Would you like to spend your Christmas like Kevin McCallister? If the answer is yes, now you can.

A new limited edition Airbnb rental in Dallas looks just like Kevin McCallister’s home.

CBS 11’s reporter Nicole Nielsen goes inside the home and talks to the owner of “The Kevin” Airbnb, Jeremy Turner.

“The Kevin” is an immersive Airbnb Home Alone theme made to look just like his house.

“When I first made the Airbnb I’m really thinking about the feeling I want to want people to feel when they’re there,” said Turner.

The home takes you through some of the movie’s most iconic spaces. From the mannequins moving in the window to the spider sitting in Buzz’s room, there was no detail left behind.

If sitting at the table with Kevin’s mac and cheese isn’t enough, guests can have a complimentary cheese pizza delivered.

“I really like making Airbnbs. It is just a creative process for me. I just want to keep creating immersive experiential things for people,” Turner said.

“Christmas at the McCallisters” was one of the ideas that he just couldn’t pass up, Turner said.

The unique rental is not a new idea to Jeremy. He’s also created other 80’s and 90’s-themed rentals in the Dallas area.

This limited edition Airbnb booking is available now until the end of January. If you are interested in the Airbnb, click here.

