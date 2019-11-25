Hospital dresses newborns as characters from ‘Frozen’

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., (CNN Newsource) — The staff at St. Luke’s South Hospital in Kansas helped to welcome their newborn babies by dressing them as characters from the movie ‘Frozen.’

The costumes were hand-crocheted by the staff. Boys got to spend time as Olaf the Snowman while girls got to dress up as Anna or Elsa, the princess sisters from the franchise. CNN reports the hospital also has events for different holidays.

‘Frozen 2’ just broke records in its opening weekend.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now