Hospital dresses newborns in Baby Yoda outfits

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WFLA) – The force is definitely with these babies!
Newborns at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh are celebrating the holiday season in an out-of-this-world way by dressing up newborns with special green ears to look like “Baby Yoda” from the new Disney Plus show “The Mandalorian.”
The babies were decked out in shirts reading “How Cute I Am” and “Merry I Must Be”.
