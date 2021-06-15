Hospital worker uses COVID-19 patient’s bank card to buy snacks moments after woman dies, police say

BIRMINGHAM, England (WNCN) — A hospital worker in England was arrested and charged after police say she used a COVID-19 patient’s bank card to buy snacks moments after the 83-year-old patient died.

Ayesha Basharat, 23, of Birmingham, England, pleaded guilty June 9 to theft and fraud by false representation, according to West Midland police officials. She was given five months in jail, but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

Police say a doctor recorded the woman’s death at 1:56 p.m. and about 17 minutes later, Basharat used the card to make six snack purchases on Jan. 24. She made another purchase with the card later that evening and tried again when she returned to work on Jan. 28.

By Jan. 28, police say the card had been canceled and she was arrested with the bank card in her possession.

According to police, Basharat initially claimed she found it on the floor and got it “muddled up” with her own card when paying but later admitted to the theft.

“This was an abhorrent breach of trust and distressing for the victim’s family,” one investigating officer said. “They were having to come to terms with the death of a loved one from COVID when they found the bank card missing – and then of course the realization that the card was taken by someone who should have been caring for her.”