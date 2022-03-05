RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – No one is probably happier than police officers, who now can combine their coffee and doughnuts into one.

Hostess announced a new signature sweet: caffeinated doughnuts, its official Twitter and website said.

Debuting in two flavors, Chocolate Mocha and Caramel Macchiato, the “Jumbo Donettes” officially began shipping out in March after the company spilled the (coffee) beans Feb. 15.

Prior to caffeinated doughnuts, Hostess was known for their mini donettes that came in plain, chocolate, powdered sugar and cinnamon.

Now, the new flavors will be larger and pack more of a punch.

The Hostess Twitter account said each Jumbo Donette is equivalent to as much as one cup of coffee, or “the energy you need to power up the day”.

Additionally, each doughnut will also contain 300 calories and 25 grams of sugar — but you don’t really need to look at that part…