‘I have never seen anything like it’: Trooper says woman survived scary collision with semi

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (WNCN) – A Washington state trooper said he had never seen a collision quite like the one that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Trooper Rocky Oliphant said he responded to a collision on Interstate-5 over the Skagit River where he found a tractor-trailer on top of a passenger vehicle.

Oliphant said the car was hit from behind by the truck and the semi came to a stop on top of the vehicle which was folded on top of itself.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was trapped inside following the crash.

Emergency responders shut down all lanes of the interstate as Oliphant said “traffic was causing the bridge to move and the semi was unstable.”

A tow truck was able to lift the semi off the Altima, allowing crews to pull the driver to safety.

Oliphant said the driver “miraculously” only suffered minor injuries.

“In my 14-year career, I have never seen anything like it,” he said.

Oliphant said the semi-truck driver was cited for “following too closely,” which is a $189 fine.