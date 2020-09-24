LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NEXSTAR) — As a bank manager, 33-year-old Kevin Kinard is used to cashing in. But discovering a 9 carat diamond at a state park? That was a find he wasn’t prepared for.
“I honestly teared up when they told me,” he said. “I was in complete shock!”
Kinard made the discovery at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in western Arkansas. Visitors can pay a fee to explore the park’s 37.5-acre diamond search area. On Labor Day, Kinard hit it big – almost without knowing.
Despite thinking what he found was glass, Kinard, who lives in Central Arkansas, picked up a marble-sized crystal that had a rounded, dimpled shape.
“It kind of looked interesting and shiny, so I put it in my bag and kept searching,” he said.
At the end of the day, officials confirmed it was indeed a diamond. At 9.07 carats, it was the second-largest diamond discovered at the park.
“Congratulations to Mr. Kinard on finding this impressive diamond – the second largest found at the park since 1972,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism said in a news release. “A find like this is always thrilling for the park guest, as well as the park staff, who get to help identify the gem and share in the excitement.”
The only larger diamond found over the five decades the park has been operating was the 16.37 carat white Amarillo Starlight, discovered in August 1975.
“Mr. Kinard’s diamond is very large, with a brandy brown color. It has a rounded, dewdrop shape and a metallic shine typical of all Crater diamonds,” said Assistant Superintendent Dru Edmonds.
The park reports 246 diamond finds in 2020 weighing a total of 60 carats.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- At least 30 businesses vandalized in Durham protests, police say
- Protesters march in Asheville, leave casket full of dirt, cow manure at police station
- ‘I honestly teared up’: Man finds massive 9 carat diamond at Arkansas park
- At least 2 Louisville police officers shot as protests break out in wake of Breonna Taylor decision
- Avoid burning yourself out while working from home
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now