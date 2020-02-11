‘I was in disbelief’: Texas man lands 14 pound largemouth bass

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A Texas angler said he was stunned to pull a 14 pound largemouth bass out of the water at Lake Alan Henry Reservoir in West Texas Sunday.

“When I put my hands on her to lift her out of the water and land her in the boat, I was in disbelief,” Blake Cockrell said.

The exceptional size qualified the fish for the Toyota ShareLunker program, which uses catch-and-release fishing to selectively breed trophy-size largemouth bass. Cockrell’s catch is the first Toyota Sharelunker “Legacy Class Bass Entry” for 2020.

The Toyota ShareLunker program was created in 1986 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and provides funding for a wide variety of education, fish, parks and wildlife projects.

Lake Alan Henry, which is located southeast of Lubbock, has produced 28 ShareLunker entries since 2000, all of them ranging from 13 to 15 pounds.