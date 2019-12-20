INCREDIBLE: Police dog jumps through window to take down suspect

A police dog in California took down a suspect after an incredible jump!

The K-9went right through the driver’s side window after police shot rubber pellets to break it open.

31-year-old Julio Vasquez was wanted for stalking and trying to run over his estranged wife.

Police located him and he led them on a chase.

Police deployed spike strips and used a pit maneuver to try and stop him.

Police say he was being uncooperative after the chase ended, so that’s when they shot out his window with rubber pellets and the K-9 jumped inside to apprehend him.

Vasquez was treated for minor injuries after the dog bit him.

He was later taken into custody and will be charged with felony stalking and felony evading.

He could face additional charges for punching the K-9.

