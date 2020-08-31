Inmates save deputy’s life when he suffers stroke while on patrol

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Several inmates saved a Georgia deputy’s life when he suffered a stroke while on duty, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Patrick Edmond was in the jail housing unit, conducting cell searches, when inmates noticed something wasn’t right. Edmund was suffering a stroke but didn’t know it.

The inmates helped Edmund get to a chair and called for help with his police radio. The deputy was then flown to a hospital and received life-saving surgery.

“It would be very easy to assume there’s always an adversarial relationship between law enforcement officers and citizens suspected of committing crimes,” the sheriff’s office said. “Sometimes there is, but many times there is not.”

Edmund has made a full recovery and is expected to return to work soon.

This is the second incident recently in which a deputy suffering a medical episode was rescued by inmates of the same jail.

“These recent incidents reflect the respect most inmates have for our deputies because of how they’re treated in our jail,” the sheriff’s office said. “They know we work hard to keep them safe and sometimes they get to return the favor. We appreciate them and thank them for their efforts.”