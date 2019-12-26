Intermittent fasting might help you live longer, study says

(CNN) – Intermittent fasting could help you live longer, according to a review in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Many people use intermittent fasting for weight loss. But a review of past animal and human studies in the New England Journal of Medicine indicates it could also reduce blood pressure and improve longevity.

Study author Mark Mattson looked at two methods.

The first involves eating only during a 6 to 8-hour window during the day and fasting for 16 to 18 hours.

The other kind – 5:2 intermittent fasting – involves fasting two days a week, generally limiting calories on fasting days to 500.

Because the research is relatively new, the report advises physicians to monitor their patients throughout intermittent fasting and to make the transition slowly.

