GRAIN VALLEY, MO. (KCTV/WNCN) — The pilot of a single-engine aircraft made his own runway Friday morning when he used Missouri’s Interstate-70 for an emergency landing while he was intoxicated—and low on fuel, officials said.

Highway Patrol arrest records have identified the pilot as 35-year-old John Seesing, of Prairie Village. Police have since confirmed that Seesing was intoxicated and carrying a gun and drugs in the plane.

Seesing did not strike any vehicles or cause any serious injuries in the process, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A CBS affiliate in the area, KCTV, reported that authorities were called to I-70, east of Grain Valley, at about 2:34 a.m. On arrival, troopers found Seesing—who was the only person on board—suffering from minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of the highway remained closed for several hours to remove the plane, reopening shortly after 5 a.m.

KCTV also looked into online flight records which showed the plane, a Piper Cherokee aircraft, is owned by Warrior Aviation LC based in Prairie Village, Kansas.

Prior to the emergency landing, record showed the plane had made a few trips in the past day spanning from Kansas City to Florida and back up to Missouri.

Further investigation showed the flight that ended in an emergency landing had lasted about 19 minutes.

The Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the plane had a “minor collision” with a guardrail in the process, but otherwise did not hit anything.

Seesing now faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.