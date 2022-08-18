LANDOVER, Md. (WRIC/WNCN) — The newly-dubbed Washington Commanders football team is once again reaching out to fans for help, this time, in choosing the newest face of the team — the mascot.

The “Command The Mascot” poll is live on the Washington Commanders website. The competition has been narrowed down to four categories of mascots including dog, hog, historical and superhero.

The highest voted options will be designed and then shared as renderings during the Sept. 25 game against the Philadelphia Eagles during Washington’s home team at FedExField. Fans will then be able to vote for their favorite design right at the game.

The Commanders were known as the ‘Football Team’ after nixing ‘Redskins’ from its name after it was deemed insensitive.

Washington then went through a series of mascot decisions from Redwolves, Defenders, Brigade, Presidents and RedHogs before finalizing the Commanders tag.

Visit the team’s website for your chance to vote on the new team mascot.