If you’re right-handed — try writing with your left hand for a few hours.

If you’re left-handed, just kick back and relax, because August 13 is all about you! It’s International Left-Handers Day!

According to the National Day Calendar, this day was established in 1992 in the United Kingdom.

The day pays tribute to all those hard-working left-handed people out there who have to put up the bias of a mostly right-handed world.

