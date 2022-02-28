RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Their parents may have described things as “radical” or “gnarly,” but now they’re sometimes left wondering what in the world their kids are talking about when they call something “sus” or say they “stan” their favorite musician.

Language is constantly evolving and younger folks nowadays have their own slang.

Do you what younger people are going on about when they mention their “drip” or call someone a “Karen?”

It turns out you aren’t alone.

So what do you “finna” do when you need to decipher what your nephew is saying? Google it, of course!

The website I’m A Puzzle broke down the most-searched slang terms in 2022 by state.

“No cap,” the most-searched term nationwide is “simp” — someone who is “overly submissive to women.” “Woke” followed at No. 2, meaning someone who is “well-informed of and sensitive to cultural issues.”

In North Carolina, people were most often left wondering what “FYP” stands for. It’s an abbreviation for the “For Your Page” part of the TikTok app, which is a social media app specializing in short-form videos.

North Carolinians ranked 38th in terms of being the most puzzled by slang. North Dakota earned the title of most confused by the younger generation’s vernacular.