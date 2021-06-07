Jeff Bezos is going to space

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Jeff Bezos announced Monday that he’s going to space.

The multi-billionaire announced that he’s going aboard the first human flight operated by his aerospace company, Blue Origin.

It breaks through the Earth’s atmosphere on July 20.

“To see the earth from space it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity,” Bezos said in a video announcement.

Bezos said he has been wanting to go to space since he was 5 years old, and he’s not going solo.

He said it will be meaningful to soar through space with his best friend, his brother Mark Bezos.

“I was just awestruck, ” his brother said after Bezos invited him to join.

Bezos’ full Instagram caption read:

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend. #GradatimFerociter“

Bezos is taking the journey just a couple of weeks after he plans to step down as Amazon CEO.