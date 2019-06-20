‘Jeopardy!’ champ donates to cancer walk in Alex Trebek’s name

(CNN) — The “Jeopardy!” champion who won more than $2 million dollars is honoring the host of the game show.

James Holzhauer donated a portion of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk Alex Trebek’s name.

An organizer for the 2019 Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk said Holzhauer sent a donation of more than $11,000.

With the donation, he wrote the message – “For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors.”

Back in March, Trebek shared with the public that is battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

He has since stated he’s in near-remission.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now