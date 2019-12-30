Kansas McDonald’s owner says video proves employee did not write expletive on officer’s cup

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT/Tribune Media Wire) – A Junction City McDonald’s is receiving national attention after a Herington police officer said he received a coffee with foul language written on it.

The owner of the Junction City McDonald’s, Dana Cook, said they have video showing it wasn’t their employee.

The owner sent KSNT News this message:

“My McDonald’s have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made. We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees. We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation.” Dana Cook, McDonald’s

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday wrote on Facebook when he found out what happened.

He wrote, “the U.S. veteran that continues to serve deserves much more than this. We deal with enough frustration in our daily duties every day. To have something like this to start off your workday while you’re driving to the place where you are going to serve its citizens, is just very frustrating,” said Hornaday.

Hornaday spent Saturday at the McDonald’s looking at the security tape, but couldn’t find any evidence.

On Sunday, the owner of the Junction City McDonald’s told him they found new video that proves it wasn’t their employee.

They told Hornaday they would bring in the clip, but canceled because of snowy roads. They said they will show him on Monday.

Hornaday said he just wants answers.

“Acknowledgment that something was done wrong is kind of what we always want,” Hornaday said. “Whether it’s something like this that happened at McDonald’s or in the criminal justice system.”

