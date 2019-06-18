Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts on Saturday

Check This Out

TAMPA (WFLA) – One small bite for man, one giant leap for doughnut-kind!

In honor of the Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary, Krispy Kreme says they will be giving away 1 free doughnut on June 22. 

The free doughnuts come in Classic Kreme and Chocolate Kreme flavor.

The doughnuts are only available at Krispy Kreme stores For more information visit Krispy Kreme’s website. 

