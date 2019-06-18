Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts on Saturday

TAMPA (WFLA) – One small bite for man, one giant leap for doughnut-kind!

In honor of the Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary, Krispy Kreme says they will be giving away 1 free doughnut on June 22.

One small bite for man. One giant leap for doughnut-kind! 👨‍🚀 Original Filled Doughnuts are blasting off in honor of #Apollo11 50th anniversary! 🍩 🚀 #KrispyKreme #RogerThatCommander pic.twitter.com/Ipw1AuRKVa — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 17, 2019

The free doughnuts come in Classic Kreme and Chocolate Kreme flavor.

The doughnuts are only available at Krispy Kreme stores For more information visit Krispy Kreme’s website.

