Krispy Kreme to offer donut ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) – Krispy Kreme will unveil its first redesigned shop in more than a decade on Tuesday in Concord.

The Concord shop is one of 45 new Krispy Kremes that will open in new and existing markets, the company said in release.

The redesign will offer doughnut-infused ice cream available in both milkshakes and scoop sandwiches.

Customers will also have the ability to customize Krispy Kreme’s original glazed.

Scoop sandwiches : Krispy Kreme’s take on the classic ice cream sandwich, featuring Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, scooped between a sliced doughnut with a combination of toppings and drizzles. Options include Vanilla Sprinkled, Triple Chocolate, Cookies & Kreme™, Vanilla Chip, Chocolatey Caramel Coconut, and Vanilla Fruity Crunch.

Hand-spun milkshakes made with Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a mini-Original Glazed Doughnut. Flavors include Vanilla Glazed, Double Chocolate, Salty Caramel, Classic Strawberry, and OREO® Cookies & Kreme™.

Customized doughnuts offering guests the ability to build their own doughnuts with a combination of five different glazes, 10 toppings and five drizzle flavors, available in three-packs and half-dozen options.

The Concord location will also offer online ordering, delivery, in-shop self-service pickup, dedicated parking for mobile order pickup, and an expanded drive-thru with two lanes and digital order confirmation.

The Concord shop will be open seven days a week – Sunday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

