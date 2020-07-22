Last chance! After this weekend, comet NEOWISE may not be visible again for almost 7,000 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Comet NEOWISE will disappear soon, but is still visible from central North Carolina through the weekend.

If you haven’t had a chance to see NEOWISE yet, you better hurry. It might not be visible again for nearly 7,000 years after this weekend.

For most of July, the newly discovered comet has been visible either before sunrise in the morning or after sunset in the evening. The comet has only been visible in the evening northwest sky for the last week or so.

While the comet will make its closest approach to Earth on Wednesday night, it continues to get dimmer and dimmer in the nighttime sky.

The best opportunity to see the comet in the northwest sky below the Big Dipper will be between 9:47 p.m. and 12:45 a.m. through the weekend. NEOWISE is barely visible with the naked eye, but can still be seen well by using binoculars or a camera. To give yourself the best opportunity, avoid light pollution like neighborhood and city lights.

The comet is nearly 63 million miles away from Earth but has provided some amazing sky-watching opportunities in the past few weeks. After this weekend, the comet will likely be too dim to be seen by the unaided eye.

