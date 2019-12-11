Law enforcement officer uses sign language to help woman get ID

(CNN Newsource) – Heartwarming and the DMV aren’t usually said in the same sentance.

But that is exactly how to describe a scene at a Los Angeles location.

A California Highway Patrol officer was called to a Department of Motor Vehicles office for a disturbance.

When he arrived, the officer noticed a woman who was very upset. She wasn’t upset at the wait, she was upset because no one could understand her. She’s hearing impaired and was trying to communicate with American Sign Language.

As luck would have it, the responding officer knew sign language and helped sort out the confusion. He even paid for her ID car because the woman didn’t have enough money.

Video of the encounter was posted on Facebook and it had racked up thousands of views and positive comments by Tuesday morning.

