‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ becomes tourist attraction after failed implosion

DALLAS, TX (WSPA / CNN Newsource) – A building implosion gone awry has created an unlikely tourist attraction in Dallas.
People are calling it the “Leaning Tower of Dallas.”
Crews were attempting to demolish an 11-story building Sunday when the stubborn core shaft refused to fall.
“I saw the pictures, and I am like, I have to go see it,” said Eric Martinez. “I have to go see it.”
The remains of the tower won’t stay up long, the area is being cleared for a 27-acre mixed-use development called Central Dallas.
The demolition company expects to bring down the tower by mid-week using a wrecking ball.
