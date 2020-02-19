‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ becomes tourist attraction after failed implosion

DALLAS, TX (WSPA / CNN Newsource) – A building implosion gone awry has created an unlikely tourist attraction in Dallas.

People are calling it the “Leaning Tower of Dallas.”

Crews were attempting to demolish an 11-story building Sunday when the stubborn core shaft refused to fall.

“I saw the pictures, and I am like, I have to go see it,” said Eric Martinez. “I have to go see it.”

The remains of the tower won’t stay up long, the area is being cleared for a 27-acre mixed-use development called Central Dallas.

The demolition company expects to bring down the tower by mid-week using a wrecking ball.

