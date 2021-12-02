Left, right, upside down: Dec. 2, 2021 is a rare palindrome, ambigram combination

Dec. 2, 2021, is a special date.

Sure, there are plenty of people celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, or other special occasions.

But what makes the date special in a different sense is that, when written out as 12/02/2021, it reads the same left to right, right to left, and upside down!

The date is a palindrome. A palindrome is a word, phrase, or sequence that can be read the same backward as forward.

There are nine other dates this month that are palindromes, but only when written out with five digits. For example, 12/1/21 can be read the same left to right and right to left.

Dec. 2, 2021, is a more impressive palindrome because it is eight digits.

That’s not all, though! The date is doubly rare because it is also an ambigram, which is when the sequence can be read the same if it’s rotated 180 degrees.

Don’t believe us? Dust off your analog calculator and write out the date without the slashes — 12022021 — and see for yourself!

The fun fact about Thursday’s date spread on social media thanks in part to meteorologist Tyler Roney in South Dakota.