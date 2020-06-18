Limited-edition Tangy Pickle Doritos now available

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Your summer cookouts just got a bit more exciting.
What’s better than having pickles and chips as part of your picnic spread? How about pickle-flavored chips?
Frito-Lay has released limited-edition Tangy Pickle Doritos available in stores across the nation, USA Today reports.
Instagram user @junkfoodonthego posted a picture of the tangy chips in the snack aisle of a Dollar General store.
The product is available at Dollar General and Circle K. The suggested retail price is reportedly $4.29 for a 9.75 oz bag and $1.89 for a 2.75 oz bag.
The flavor has been available in other countries for quite some time, including in Canada. It was sold under the name “Intense Pickle.”
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 20-year-old man takes his own life after glitch shows $730K negative balance on investment app
- How the Great American Outdoors Act will help the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
- Chicago high school student charged in murder of transgender woman
- 94-year-old ‘Nanny’ crochets extra special gift for grieving couple
- World War II ‘Forces’ Sweetheart’ singer Vera Lynn dies at 103
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now