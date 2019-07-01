List of Central NC Independence Day events and fireworks

APEX

OLDE FASHION 4TH OF JULY

JULY 4TH

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NOON PARADE DOWN SALEM STREET

NO FIREWORKS IN APEX

BRIER CREEK COMMONS

JULY 4TH

7 p.m. STAR SPANGLED BLOCK PARTY

FIREWORKS START AFTER DUSK

CARY

JULY 4TH

3 PM-10 PM

KODA BOOTH AMPHITHEATER

9 PM FIREWORKS

CHAPEL HILL

JULY 4TH 6-10 p.m.

SOUTHERN VILLAGE GREEN

DURHAM

JULY 4TH

AFTER THE BULLS GAME

FORT BRAGG

July 4

Main Post Parade Field, Fort Bragg Street

3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Free

FUQUAY-VARINA

JULY 3

SOUTH PARK

STARTS AT 6 p.m.

**FIREWORKS

GARNER

JULY 3

LAKE BENSON PARK

**FIREWORKS

HOLLY SPRINGS

JULY 5

5 p.m. -9:30 p.m.

BASS LAKE PARK

9:15 FIREWORKS

KNIGHTDALE

JULY 4TH

5PM KINGHTDALE STATION PARK

FIREWORKS START 9:15 p.m.

MORRISVILLE

JULY 3RD

MORRISVILLE COMMUNITY PARK

STARTS AT 6 p.m.

FIREWORKS

RALEIGH

JULY 4TH

PNC PARKING LOTS, CARTER-FINLEY STADIUM LOTS AND NC STATE FAIRGROUND BUNN FIELD LOTS

GATES OPEN AT 6 p.m.

FIREWORKS START AROUND 9:30 p.m.

ROLESVILLE

JULY 4TH

ROLESVILLE COMMUNITY PARK

FIREWORKS

WAKE FOREST

JULY 4TH

CHILDREN’S PARADE 10:30 a.m.

WENDELL

JULY 4TH

PARADE 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

CAROLINA MUDCATS/ZEBULON

JULY 4-6TH

FIREWORKS AFTER THE GAMES JULY 4-6

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now