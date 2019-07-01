List of Central NC Independence Day events and fireworks

APEX
OLDE FASHION 4TH OF JULY
JULY 4TH
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
NOON PARADE DOWN SALEM STREET
NO FIREWORKS IN APEX
BRIER CREEK COMMONS
JULY 4TH
7 p.m. STAR SPANGLED BLOCK PARTY
FIREWORKS START AFTER DUSK
CARY
JULY 4TH
3 PM-10 PM
KODA BOOTH AMPHITHEATER
9 PM FIREWORKS
CHAPEL HILL
JULY 4TH 6-10 p.m.
SOUTHERN VILLAGE GREEN
DURHAM
JULY 4TH
AFTER THE BULLS GAME
FORT BRAGG
July 4
Main Post Parade Field, Fort Bragg Street
3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Free
FUQUAY-VARINA
JULY 3
SOUTH PARK
STARTS AT 6 p.m.
**FIREWORKS
GARNER
JULY 3
LAKE BENSON PARK
**FIREWORKS
HOLLY SPRINGS
JULY 5
5 p.m. -9:30 p.m.
BASS LAKE PARK
9:15 FIREWORKS
KNIGHTDALE
JULY 4TH
5PM KINGHTDALE STATION PARK
FIREWORKS START 9:15 p.m.
MORRISVILLE
JULY 3RD
MORRISVILLE COMMUNITY PARK
STARTS AT 6 p.m.
FIREWORKS
RALEIGH
JULY 4TH
PNC PARKING LOTS, CARTER-FINLEY STADIUM LOTS AND NC STATE FAIRGROUND BUNN FIELD LOTS
GATES OPEN AT 6 p.m.
FIREWORKS START AROUND 9:30 p.m.
ROLESVILLE
JULY 4TH
ROLESVILLE COMMUNITY PARK
FIREWORKS
WAKE FOREST
JULY 4TH
CHILDREN’S PARADE 10:30 a.m.
WENDELL
JULY 4TH
PARADE 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
CAROLINA MUDCATS/ZEBULON
JULY 4-6TH
FIREWORKS AFTER THE GAMES JULY 4-6
