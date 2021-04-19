NASA’s Mars helicopter makes history-making first flight

(NEXSTAR) — NASA’S helicopter, Ingenuity, rose from the dusty red surface of Mars early Monday morning to become the first aircraft to take flight on another planet.

The 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) helicopter hovered 3 meters above the Martian surface, then touched back down, according to NASA. Exuberant applause and cheers erupted in the operations center in California when success was declared.

“This is real! This is real!” project manager MiMi Aung said during the brief flight. “We can now say that human beings have flown a rotorcraft on another planet.”

You wouldn’t believe what I just saw.



More images and video to come…#MarsHelicopterhttps://t.co/PLapgbHeZU pic.twitter.com/mbiOGx4tJZ — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 19, 2021

In what was hailed as a Wright Brothers moment, the copter even carried a bit of wing fabric from the 1903 Wright Flyer, which made similar history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Speaking on a NASA webcast early Monday, Aung called it the “ultimate dream.”

Flight controllers confirmed Ingenuity’s fete after receiving data via the Perseverance rover, standing watch over 200 feet (65 meters) away. Ingenuity arrived at Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, attached to the underside of Perseverance.

The first black and white photo showed Ingenuity’s shadow as it hovered above the surface of Mars. Then came the color images of the helicopter descending back to the surface, taken by Perseverance.

A news conference is planned for 11 a.m. PST on Monday.

The $85 million helicopter demo was considered high risk, yet high reward.

“Each world gets only one first flight,” Aung noted earlier this month.

The Mars rover will provide extra support during the flight operation and will take images while collecting environmental data. The rover also hosts the base station that “enables the helicopter to communicate with mission controllers on Earth,” NASA said.

The helicopter was initially set to take off on April 11, but the flight was delayed due to a timing glitch in the helicopter’s systems.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.