RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Move over New York and Chicago, the world has a new ruler.

When it comes to eating hot dogs, Raleigh may be the best in the country, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC).

The Council said Raleigh “leapfrogged” over Buffalo, New York, who held the top spot of hot dogs consumed per capita for the last two years.

“Hot dogs may be most associated with major cities like New York and Chicago, but they are truly beloved in the south,” NHDSC President, and Hot Dog Top Dog Eric Mittenthal said. “North Carolina is this year’s hot dog capital of America with three cities in the top five for per capita consumption.”

Greensboro helped push Buffalo down to third overall in hot dog consumption per capita in 2022, NHDSC’s numbers showed.

Rounding out the top 10 was Paducah, Kentucky, Charlotte, Knoxville, Birmingham, Little Rock, Richmond and Norfolk.

Additionally, Los Angeles topped the charts for total number of hot dogs eaten, with nearly 30 million pounds of hot dog sold last year.

If hot dogs aren’t your thing, don’t worry.

Raleigh consumed the sixth-most sausages per capita in 2022, too.