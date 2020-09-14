Lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for more than $81,000

This photo released by RR Auction shows a lock of hair from former President Abraham Lincoln to be auctioned on Sept. 12 by the Boston-based auction firm. The lock of hair was removed during Lincoln’s postmortem examination in April 1865 after he was fatally shot by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theatre in Washington. (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.

RR Auction of Boston says the items were sold during an auction that ended Saturday.

This July 2020 photo released by RR Auction shows a bloodstained telegram and lock of hair from former President Abraham Lincoln, to be auctioned Sept. 12, 2020, by the Boston-based auction firm. The lock of hair was removed during Lincoln’s postmortem examination in April 1865 after he was fatally shot by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theatre in Washington. (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)

The roughly 2-inch (5 centimeters) long lock of hair was removed during Lincoln’s postmortem examination after he was fatally shot at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., by John Wilkes Booth.

It was presented to Dr. Lyman Beecher Todd, a Kentucky postmaster and a cousin of Mary Todd Lincoln, the 16th president’s widow.

The hair is mounted on an official War Department telegram sent to Dr. Todd by George Kinnear, his assistant in the Lexington, Kentucky, post office. The telegram was received in Washington at 11 p.m. on April 14, 1865.

A caption typed by Todd’s son reads: “The above telegram … arrived in Washington a few minutes after Abraham Lincoln was shot. Next day, at the postmortem, when a lock of hair, clipped from near the President’s left temple, was given to Dr. Todd — finding no other paper in his pocket — he wrapped the lock, stained with blood or brain fluid, in this telegram and hastily wrote on it in pencil: ‘Hair of A. Lincoln.’”

No information about the buyer was released.