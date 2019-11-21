Look like a Wright brother? Love the ‘Squatty Potty’? You’re needed for a commercial!

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Do you think you look like Wilbur or Orville Wright, or have an affinity for the Squatty Potty product?

A new Squatty Potty commercial is seeking two male actors to play the Wright brothers.

“The commercial is a comedy spot about how Squatty Potty enabled the Wright Brothers to take flight,” the ad on recruiting site Backstage.com reads.

The commercial will be shot onsite in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, where the Wright brothers first took flight in 1903.

The men cast for the parts must be over the age of 18, but can be any ethnicity, the website says.

Commercial shoots will be between Dec. 9 and 13.

The actors will be paid $400 apiece for their roles in the commercial.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now