BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — Are you looking for a unique getaway this summer? You could win a free vacation in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Frying Pan Tower is a former US Coast Guard Light Station located in the Atlantic Ocean 32 miles off the coast of Bald Head Island.

The Frying Pan Tower Adventure Trip for 2 Fundraiser competition offers a 3-day/2-night stay for two people. The prize includes transportation to and from the tower by boat or helicopter, an ocean-facing temperature-controlled private room and personal chef-prepared meals.

Activities include:

Gulf Stream charter fishing trip or SCUBA diving nearby wrecks

Snorkeling under the tower

Golfing

Fishing

Corn hole

Stargazing at night with a tracking telescope

Soaking up the sunshine in hammocks on the helipad

Playing pool on the original 1964 Brunswick table

Relaxing in a 2-person hot tub on the helipad

Grab a morning cup of coffee and watch the sun rise above the waves

Or kick back with a cool drink as the sun sets and the Milky Way appears above

If you add on a “Double Your Fund” coupon and you are the winner, two additional guests can be brought on your trip.

The winner will be selected by a random drawing on Wednesday and the winner will be notified directly by email or phone.

Entry costs $100 and an optional $50 for a chance to bring two additional guests.

Click here to enter.