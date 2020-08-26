Lucky Charms to sell pouches of just marshmallows

Check This Out

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – Many breakfast dreams have come true!

General Mills, which makes Lucky Charms, will be selling pouches of just the marshmallows as a limited-time item beginning in September.

“Just Magical Marshmallows” will be sold in six-ounce packages for $3.99, featuring the eight flavors typically included in cereal boxes.

It’s the first time the Lucky Charms marshmallow pouches have been available nationwide. It is not clear how long the product will remain available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories