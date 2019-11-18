Man adopts 4th child from same family

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN Newsource) – One Washington man is about to become the adoptive father of five children–four of whom are biological siblings.

William Miles didn’t imagine being a father of five, but says this is who he’s meant to be.

“The focus and the love for them is just a totally different feeling. It’s become, you know, my purpose,” said Miles.

His oldest is 15-year-old Javon, a patient teen and role model for his younger siblings.

Tennyson, 5, Ciara, 4, baby Farrah and 17-month-old Ava, along with Miles’ partner Stefan make a household of seven.

“All together, we’re a family,” Miles says.

And the family grew over the years through fostering then adopting the children.

The four youngest are biological siblings and Miles wanted to keep them together.

“A lot of times people say, it’s so great that you do this. But failing to realize how much the children fulfill me and pour into me and sustain me. So, it’s a good day,” said Miles.

He hopes his story will inspire others to open up their homes.

“There’s countless kids in foster care in DC, Maryland and Virginia,” he says.

Miles and his partner are prepared to answer the children’s questions when they’re older about this family came to be.

“For now, we are living in the moment and loving it.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now