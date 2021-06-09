Man climbs into vineyard fan shaft, gets stuck for 2 days, deputies say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WNCN) – A man was stuck inside a fan shaft at a California vineyard for two days before deputies found and rescued him, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Early Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle on private property at a vineyard off Piner Road.

A deputy located the vehicle but the driver couldn’t be found.

(Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy happened to see a hat resting on some farm equipment and continued to search.

“The occupant of the vehicle had, inexplicably, decided to climb into the shaft of the vineyard fan and became completely stuck inside the shaft,” the sheriff’s office said.

The fire department responded and pulled the man from the shaft. He said he had been stuck for two days before the deputy found him.

“When interviewed, the man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the sheriff’s office said.

However, the sheriff’s office said the farm equipment at the vineyard wasn’t antique and “the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment.”

Deputies aren’t sure why he climbed into the fan shaft and said it had been “fairly hot” while he was stuck.

He wasn’t arrested but the sheriff’s office is recommending charges of trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of both his probation case and the pending case for which he is currently out of custody on pre-trial release.

On Facebook, the Sonoma Valley Sheriff’s Office said “Hide and seek is a two player game, at a minimum.”