Man feuding with ex-employer receives final paycheck in form of 90,000+ oily pennies

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (WNCN) — A man who says he was involved in a bitter dispute with his former employer over his final paycheck received the funds in the form of 500 pounds of pennies delivered to his driveway.

According to CBS-affiliate CBS46, Andreas Flaten said after submitting his two-week notice back in Nov. 2020, everything went downhill from there with his former boss.

“He froze and stared at me for like a straight minute…I remember this so clearly…he gets up, puts his hands on his head, walks out the door and disappears for like an hour,” said Flaten told CBS46.

Flaten who worked at a car repair shop in Peachtree City, Georgia, just 45 minutes outside of Atlanta, said he had known the owner for years but due to constant turnover and a toxic work environment, he wanted a change.

Flaten says his final paycheck was supposed to be delivered in January but due to accusations of damages and other disagreements, it never arrived.

“I honestly at this point never expected him to pay,” Flaten told CBS46.

After contacting the Georgia Department of Labor, his check of roughly $915 was delivered — in oily pennies.

“That comes out to be like 504 pounds of pennies,” exclaimed Flaten.

He later found a way to store the huge mound of shiny coins — in a large wheel barrel.

CBS46 says it reached out to the owner for his side of the story, but calls to the business have not yet been returned.