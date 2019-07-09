Man kicked off Busch Gardens children’s ride claims discrimination

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Shane Moore wants policies reviewed after an embarrassing incident at Busch Gardens.

Moore and his friends were at the park Sunday when he tried to get on Gwazi Gliders, a children’s ride, with a friend’s daughter who was scared.

Moore is 3 feet 9 inches tall – or 45 inches total. The Busch Gardens website states you have to be under 56 inches to ride.

According to Moore, he was told he could not ride the ride because he was an adult and not a child.

Moore said the ride rules stated nothing about age, only height.

Moore and friends complained to another park worker who said he was allowed on the ride.

Cell phone video of the encounter was posted to social media and is now going viral.

Moore says he hopes Busch Gardens updates the policies so this doesn’t happen to another family.

A representative for Busch Gardens sent us this statement:

There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests and employees. Rides, like Gwazi Gliders, are designed and operated according to industry standards and safety guidelines as well as manufacturer specifications. For this particular ride, there are restrictions that deal with both height and age. Children must be 56” or less in order to ride, and no adults are allowed. We apologize for any confusion, and continue to remain committed to providing excellent guest service for all our visitors.” Busch Gardens

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now