Man pushes BMW birthday gift into river because he was angry it wasn’t the car he wanted

A Northern India man’s reaction to his latest birthday gift is going viral, likely due to the surprising nature of it.

A 22-year-old man pushed a brand-new BMW into a river because he didn’t like the car he received as a birthday gift. The Times of India reports the man wanted a Jaguar instead.

According to the report, an Indian man named Akash was so upset upon being gifted a BMW 3 Series two months ago that he deliberately moved the luxury vehicle into the Western Yamuna Canal.

The man, identified as Akash from Haryana, believed to be the son of a local landlord, pushed his new BMW M3 model into a river.

“Akashi was demanding for a Jaguar car from his father, but when his father failed to buy one, he threw away his BMW in a fit of anger,” a local police official said. “His family had sold the Innova they had received from his in-laws to buy him the BMW.” Police also said the parents claim the man has an undisclosed mental issue.

BMWs cost around 3.5 million rupees (about $49,000 in U.S. currency) locally, while Jaguars are more expensive, costing about five million rupees, or $70,000.

