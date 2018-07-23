Man running for 26 hours at Raleigh park to celebrate sobriety Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Kelly Kennedy/CBS 17 [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Charlie Engle is celebrating 26 years clean and sober.

In honor of his anniversary, the North Carolina native is running around Dix Park for 26 hours straight.

Engle says his problems with addiction started when he was in college at UNC-Chapel Hill. He started using alcohol and cocaine and for the next two decades, he battled his addiction.

But at age 29, Engle says he started going to recovery meetings and running. He says that kept him clean.

He hopes his message can help others get into recovery too.

“I’m not trying to tell other people how they should live their lives, but hopefully if they take a look at what I’ve been able to make out of my life, and it was a mess, that they might find a little inspiration in that and change their own life,” Engle said.

Engle teamed up with Healing Transitions after the program saved the life of one of his family members.

He encourages others struggling with addiction to seek help from places like Healing Transitions.

The Raleigh rehab center helps addicts who can’t afford help to get into recovery and turn their lives around.