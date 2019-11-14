Man sheds nearly 200 pounds in quest to become police officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Romar Lyle is living his best life after shedding almost 200 pounds to become a Richmond, Virginia police officer. After graduating from the academy two weeks ago, Lyle shared his incredible weight-loss journey.

Lyle hits the gym hard, working out seven days a week. At one point, he was tipping the scale at over 400 pounds but now he’s down to 222.

“You get used to going in stores and things don’t fit. You get used to saying ‘I can’t go on this roller coaster,'” Lyle said.

At his heaviest, Lyle knew something had to change.

“I did try to go to the gym here and there and it never stuck because, when I would go in there, people would just laugh at me,” he explained.

Lyle has jumped through every obstacle he’s faced while putting in the work at the gym every day. A few things have not been easy for him, especially the dieting.

“Cookies, ice cream, pizza,” Lyle said when asked what he had to cut out.

He had to put down the junk food and pick up the weights. With a supportive team, consistent exercise, and a healthy diet, the results Lyle attained are undeniable. Lyle transformed his body to live out his dream of helping people.

“Being a police officer and working towards that, you have to be in physical shape,” he explained.

Lyle is now patrolling the streets of Richmond after graduating from the academy on Nov. 1.

“Every day I go in there with a mindset of I can help,” Lyle said. “Me working on my weight loss, I need to make sure that I’m in shape so that I can help anybody. A lot of it is just I try to come here and push myself.”

Pushing through the pain, healthy is no longer a chore but has become Lyle’s lifestyle.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now