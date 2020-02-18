Man with ‘Crime Pays’ tattoo arrested after yet another police pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indiana man with a “Crime Pays” tattoo on his forehead has been arrested after yet another police pursuit.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Donald Murray was charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, and auto theft after the short pursuit Monday morning.
Murray went viral in December after he – and his tattoo – were featured on an episode of LivePD.
He eluded police during the episode but was later taken into custody and charged with criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement. He was originally held without bail, however, he was released on Jan. 14 on his own recognizance.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Airborne deer goes through windshield, kills Florida woman
- Eyewitnesses said crossing guard pushed children out of the way before driver hit, killed him
- Public invited to comment on NC’s plan for Hurricane Florence disaster recovery funds
- Cat survives arrow shot through its head
- Trump commutes former Gov. Blagojevich’s sentence, calls it ‘ridiculous’
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now