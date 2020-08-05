LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Two people are wanted by police after shooting and killing a dog in Lakewood, Colorado over the weekend.
According to Lakewood police, the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Saturday, in broad daylight.
When officers arrived, they found the dead dog and talked to witnesses who said they saw a man hold the dog down while a woman he was with shot it.
According to the witnesses, the pair was in a silver Chrysler 300 and appeared to be arguing before killing the dog.
Lakewood police have released video of the man and woman involved and a still image that appears to show the man holding the dog down while the woman holds a gun.
- Raleigh police investigating after woman found dead in car
- 2 men struck, killed by lightning strike while cutting tree limbs in Wilmington
- EF-3 tornado ripped through Bertie County during Isaias, killing 2
- Man, woman wanted for shooting dog to death in broad daylight, police say
- Patients experiencing long-term health issues after COVID-19 recovery
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now