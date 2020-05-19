Maryland bar buys ‘bumper tables’ to promote social distancing

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – There could be a fun new way to meet up with friends for happy hour in the future and still be socially distant.
Fish Tales Pub in Ocean City, Maryland, has bought bumper tables for customers to use once bars and restaurants are allowed to reopen.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
It’s an idea from Revolution Event Design and Production in Baltimore.
The tables are custom-made with an inner tube and wheels and guarantee to keep customers six feet apart.
Customers would stand in the middle, but still be able to walk around and chat with maintaining a safe distance from others.
One of the owners said they’ve gotten an “incredible reaction” so far and are in talks with other businesses to produce bumper tables for them.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Florida Sen. Rubio steps in for NC Sen. Burr as acting chair of intelligence panel
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 18, 2020
- Annie Glenn, widow of former Senator, astronaut John Glenn, dies at age 100
- CBS 17 Job Alert – NC Tech Virtual Job Fair
- NC restaurant owner fined after opening dining room in violation of Gov. Cooper’s order
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now