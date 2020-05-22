1  of  2
Breaking News
Man seriously wounded in shooting near Raleigh apartments FBI director orders internal review of Flynn investigation
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 6

Matthew and Camila McConaughey delivering masks to rural Texas hospitals

Check This Out

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The McConaughey’s are on the road again, this time delivering 110,000 medical masks to hospitals across rural Texas.

The couple posted a picture on Twitter, and said thanks to Lincoln Motor Company for donating the masks.

Matthew and Camila loaded up a King Ranch edition Ford truck with boxes of masks (they even had to put them in the back seat of the cab) and started the trek across the state.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories