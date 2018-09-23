Mayor of devastated New Bern hits 'Keep Pounding' drum before Carolina Panthers game Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dana Outlaw, mayor of New Bern, salutes fans before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Men pack their belongings after evacuating their New Bern house after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded their street. WNCT photo [ + - ] City of New Bern via Twitter A bear statue, which New Bern is famous for, managed to float down the street (City of New Bern via Twitter) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding Friday in New Bern, N.C. Photo by Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WNCT photo of damage to US 17 Neuse River Bridge in New Bern on Friday. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. George St and Broad St flooding in New Bern. CBS 17 photo by Colleen Quigley. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A trawler ended up on the street in downtown New Bern (CBS 17) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A dock was pushed up from the water to homes near the water front in New Bern. (Colleen Quigley/CBS 17) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities evacuate a family from rising waters caused by Florence, now a tropical storm, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 in New Bern, N.C. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed) [ + - ] Video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) - The mayor of New Bern, which was clobbered by Hurricane Florence flooding, winds and storm surge, was invited to the Carolina Panthers game in Charlotte Sunday.

Dana Outlaw, the mayor of New Bern, was asked by Panthers coach Ron Rivera to hit the team's "Keep Pounding" drum before the game.

New Bern received more than 16 inches of rain and also had major storm surge that flooded many areas.

About 400 people had to be rescued as the flooding moved into New Bern quickly from Hurricane Florence.

Before Sunday's game, Rivera called Outlaw and asked if he would represent the Craven County city and pound the drum.

Outlaw was happy to accept and said that he and the entire New Bern community are thankful for the outreach of support from the Panthers and the entire country.

"I just wish that all 30,000 New Bernians were here because this is for them, I'm just the messenger, that's all I am," said Outlaw. "That's all I've been the whole time, I've just been a messenger for the citizens of New Bern and I'm going to continue to do that. We are so devastated with the hurricane but at the same time we are so relieved that America is calling and answering our prayers and we can't thank the Carolina Panthers enough."

Meanwhile Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals joined in support of relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Florence, which has devastated much of North Carolina.

The Bengals, like the Panthers, wore stickers that read "One Carolina" on the back of their helmets for Sunday's game.

Carolina defeated the Bengals 31-21 with four touchdowns by quarterback Cam Newton.

-- WFMY and The Associated Press contributed to this report